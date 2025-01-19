Nominations open for annual night of recognition

By Marcus Uhe

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Victorian Sport Awards (VSAs).

The most prestigious night for Victoria’s sporting and active recreation community, the VSAs recognise and celebrate those who made an outstanding contribution to Victorian sport during 2024 by honouring the grassroots heroes who excelled at a community level, high-performance athletes who shone at a national and international level and everyone in between.

With 18 awards presented, individual and team athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, administrators, media personnel and the initiatives that ensure Victorians remain active will all be recognised.

The nomination process is open to all members of the public, with nominations submitted via the Vicsport website between Wednesday 15 January and Friday 14 February.

Officer City Soccer Club won the Community Sporting Club of the Year award for 2022 in recognition of the club’s inclusivity efforts and integration of female participants.

Following the closure of nominations after Friday 14 February, four finalists for each of the 18 awards will be decided by esteemed judging panels and announced in March before the winners are revealed on Wednesday 14 May in the Members Dining Room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“In partnership with the Victorian Government, Vicsport is thrilled to once again recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of our state’s sport and recreation community at the Victorian Sport Awards,” Vicsport Chair, Jason Hellwig said

“The premier event on the Victorian sporting calendar, it is a special night where we have the opportunity to honour the grassroots heroes who keep our sport and recreation sector thriving as well as the high-performance athletes who starred on the world stage at events such as the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

“With 18 awards on offer, I strongly urge all Victorians to submit their nominations to ensure their sport is well represented on the night.”