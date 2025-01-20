Dandenong man arrested, cyclists injured in alleged hit-run

A Dandenong man has been arrested after two cyclists were seriously injured in an alleged hit-run crash in Carrum on Saturday 18 January.

Police say the cyclists were riding south bound on Nepean Highway between McLeod and Eel Race roads when struck from behind by a car about 6.30am.

The riders – a 52-year-old Ormond man and a 48-year-old Glen Waverley man – were taken to hospital.

The car involved had left the scene.

After being contacted by a member of the public, police arrested the alleged driver at a Dandenong property about 5.30pm.

The 38-year-old was interviewed and released pending summons.

He was expected to be charged with offences including reckless conduct endangering life, police say.