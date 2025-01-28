Panthers’ top four grasp hanging by a thread

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong requires a special performance from its bowling attack this weekend to defend its below-average first innings total against Ringwood in Victorian Premier Cricket.

The Panthers could only muster 174 in 75 overs, posting their lowest team score outside of T20 matches of the summer, having failed to pass 200.

For a side boasting the competition’s two leading run scorers, the Panthers will be disappointed by their performance against a potential finals match-up in the coming weeks.

Matthew Wilson’s 55 was the only contribution beyond 50 as the visitors lost regular wickets at Jubilee Park.

While many of the top order got starts, none could advance their cause further than 40.

Shobit Singh reached 36, Brett Forsyth made 21 and Jawid Khan scored 22 in just his fifth appearance at senior level for the season.

Ringwood pair David King and Ian Holland survived a tricky 11 over period with the bat at the conclusion of play to reach 25 without loss.

With King, an all-time great of the competition, and Victorian-listed Tom Rogers in the Ringwood line up, the bowling attack will have its work cut-out for them on Saturday.

There is now a grave danger of Dandenong falling out of the top four with just two rounds to play in the season, with fifth-placed Casey South Melbourne in a position of promise in its contest against Northcote.

The Swans need to defend 339 after an Ashley Chandrasinghe century on day one.