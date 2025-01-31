Panthers cling on as roller-coaster ride continues

NARRE WARREN BOWLS

It was an up-and-down story for Narre Warren Bowls Club in a turbulent round 11 of Pennant bowls.

The top side went to Parkdale full of confidence and looking for a win to help them stay in Division 1, but not everything went to plan.

After winning two rinks, Parkdale went on to win 74-78 to impact the Panthers’ chances.

Best rink for Narre Warren was Scott Butterworth; Peter Butterworth; Ryan Tebble and Ethan Higgins with +11.

The Division Three second side hosted the very strong Dandenong Club knowing that a win would close the gap in the race for top four.

After a very close game all day, Narre Warren came away with two rink wins and the overall win 83-79.

Best rink for Narre was Dean George; Wilma Stevenson; Cameron Lee and Peter Wills with +16.

The first of Narre Warren’s Division Four sides went to Coatesville looking for a good win to secure a top-four spot and that’s exactly what they did.

They won two rinks and lost the other two rinks by one shot each to get a very good overall win of 88-66.

Best rink was Yvonne Keay; David Wilson; Lorraine Marsden and Eric Marsden with +20

The fourth team, also in Division Four, played away at Noble Park.

Best rink was Pauline Kempf; Joe McGuire; Dennis Bradford and Steven Roy with +17, which helped the Panthers secure an 89-71 victory with two rinks getting the chocolates.

Narre Warren’s Division Five side played at home against its friends from Upwey Tecoma who are sitting second on the ladder.

The whole team tried their best, but winning one rink went down 66-89 overall.

Best rink was Kerry Cadman; Denise Cole; Nola Burdett and Peter Wilson with +6.

The Panthers’ Division Seven side travelled to local rivals Berwick who are sitting top of their table. Narre Warren played a very good game, securing two rinks again and winning overall 75-68.

Best rink was Len O’Brien; Kevin Friend; Luka Klarica and Robert Beare with +16, in a team that now sits in third place on the ladder.

The Ferguson Plarre rink of the day awards go to Yvonne Keay; David Wilson; Lorraine Marsden and Eric Marsden with a big win 31-11.

-Craig Moore-