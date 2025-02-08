Campbell and Cobras come to an end

By David Nagel

Relegation-bound CCCA Premier Division club Merinda Park is on the hunt for a new leader after captain-coach Mat Campbell was stood down last Wednesday.

The club’s committee met on Tuesday 28 January, just days after a round-11 loss to Clyde left the Cobras languishing in bottom place after a currently winless season.

Club President Jamie Smith informed Campbell of the committee’s decision to stand him down immediately the following day.

Bevin Corneille took the reins for the round-12 clash against Tooradin on Saturday.

Campbell, who played in premierships at Moorabbin Park and Mordialloc, previously played at Merinda Park prior to being appointed captain-coach of the club for the 2023/24 season.

The Cobras won four games during his initial stint at the helm, finishing sixth in the eight-team Premier Division, but have yet to taste victory in 2024/25 despite several competitive performances against strong opposition.

Both Campbell and Smith denied rumours that a physical altercation between Campbell and a player had contributed to last week’s decision.

Smith would not divulge all details, but said the time was right for the Cobras to flick the switch and move forward.

“We just think the time is right now to have a reset and go down a different path,” Smith explained.

“But I do want to thank Mat for everything he has done for the club for the last two years.

“On the field he has been one of our better players and off the field he has brought heaps of sponsors in; he gets involved in everything off the field.

“But we need to look to the future now and I wish Mat all the best for wherever he goes to next.”

Campbell knew change was inevitable at Merinda Park given the club’s recent level of performance.

“There was always going to be an open conversation at the end of the season; you can’t have a season like we’ve had and not ask questions and make changes,” Campbell said.

“I’ve still got some great mates at Merinda Park, and I even offered to play out the rest of the season, but the club chose not to go down that path.

“At the end of the day I can hold my head high, I’m content with what I’ve done, I have made improvements and helped the club go from three teams to six teams…I walk away happy.”

Campbell said the Cobras were only a few wickets or runs away from this being a different story.

“I’ve had strong conversations with a couple of players that they don’t know how to win; it’s not a skill…it’s a culture,” he said.

“We get ourselves into winning positions and then can’t follow it through and you can’t do that at this level.

“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t asking questions.

“You live by the sword and die by the sword…but I walk away content but still seeking a few more answers.”

Merinda Park needs to chase down Tooradin’s 6/270 this Saturday, and then defeat Cardinia and Upper Beaconsfield in the final two rounds of the season to be any chance of avoiding relegation to District Division.