Strong weekend for Stingrays

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong has sent coach Josh Moore off in fine style, winning 14.19 103 to 0.0 0 against Geelong at Epsom Huntly Reserve, Bendigo, in the coach’s last match in charge.

Crafty forward Evelyn Connolly was the star of the show, kicking 6.2 from 18 disposals as she pushes her case for Vic Country selection.

The 169cm talent kicked five of the Stingrays’ first seven goals to set up the commanding win, with the performance backing up a three-goal outing in round 1.

Marking forward Alice Cunnington was also damaging, kicking 3.5 as a constant threat inside 50, while overager Tahlia Sanger led the way in the midfield with 24 disposals and 14 tackles – both game-high figures.

Vic Country half forward Nalu Brothwell also hit the scoreboard and was involved in plenty of scoring chains, while twin sister Mizuki also provided spark.

As previously reported by Dandenong Journal, Moore accepted a position as Essendon’s AFLW List and Recruiting Manager, ending his seven years of involvement at the Stingrays.

The girls are undefeated after two rounds and will next face Gold Coast Academy in Queensland on Saturday 26 April.

The boys, meanwhile, bettered their season record to 2-1 with a 7.20 62 to 7.8 50 victory over GWV at Queen Elizabeth Oval, Bendigo.

Overaged defenders Charlie Orchard and Adrian Cole both continued to press their cases for mid-season draft selection, while Jack Lawrence’s strong first month continued with 20 disposals.

The Stingrays never trailed GWV, which remained in touching distance only because of the Stingrays’ inaccuracy.

A chief culprit was Berwick key forward Tairon Ah-Mu who booted 2.5, but he was a strong target forward of the footy, while Beaconsfield’s Dylan Vogrig was Dandenong’s other multiple goal scorer.

Playing his fourth game of Coates League footy, athletic bottom-aged defender Darcy Szerszyn played his best game at the level and showed the sort of promise that excited Vic Country’s under-16s coaches last year.

The midfield charge was led by Callum Smith, who combined 25 disposals with a goal.

Meanwhile, the AFL Academy was in action on Sunday, but Dandenong’s sole representative, Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves, was missing from the action with a shoulder injury sustained in the Stingrays’ round 2 clash.