Hot Hawks soar over Bulls

By David Nagel

Rowville has overcome some early nerves and some horrible inaccuracy in front of goals to make a perfect start to the Eastern Premier Division season against near-neighbours Noble Park on Saturday.

The Hawks were well-held by the Bulls in the first quarter, with scores locked at 1.5 at the first change, before powering away to a 17.20(122) to 8.8(56) victory in front of a large crowd at Seebeck Oval.

The Hawks opened up a 15-point lead at half time courtesy of a 3.5 to 1.2 second term, before dominating the second half.

The game was done and dusted after a 6.6 to 3.1 third stanza, before the Hawks put the icing on the cake with a 7.4 to 3.0 final term.

Rowville looked the better team in the early stages of the match, with key forwards Lachlan Wynd and Kyle Stainthorpe taking two big grabs in the opening seconds of the contest.

But the Bulls soon punished the Hawks for their early inaccuracy in front of goals, with Kevin Kean getting the Bulls on the board first with a set shot from 25 metres out.

The Bulls suffered an early setback when skipper Ben Marson left the field with an early injury, with the hometown Hawks taking control after quarter time.

Wynd was too tall and too slick for the Bulls’ defenders, kicking five goals, while Stainthorpe made it a big day for the dual threats with three goals of his own.

Maverick Taylor also jagged three for the Hawks, while Lachlan McDonald capped off a fine game with two goals from the midfield.

Winger Matt Davey provided great run and carry for the winners, while Jack Gaudion and livewire Cooper MacDonald were others to shine on the opening day of the season.

Tom Nelson was the only multiple goalkicker for Noble with two, while Mitch Riordan, Harley Fairbank and Lachie Quaife stuck to their tasks well for the Bulls.

Both teams now have a week off for Easter, with Rowville heading to Balwyn after the break and Noble Park hosting first-round losers Berwick.

The Wickers looked set for a great start to their season against Doncaster East, leading by a straight kick at half time, before the Lions piled on 8.7 to 2.4 in the second half to run out 17.11(113) to 12.8(80) winners.

Jack Sholakis was a driving force for the Lions, kicking five goals, while three to Tim O’Brien and two to Josh Schache proved too much for the Wickers to handle.

Daniel Pinter snagged thee goals for Berwick, and Tom Brennan and Sam Frangalas two each, while Noah Cannon, Jesse Cirulis, Brayden Bowden and Pakenham recruit Tahj De La Rue were among their team’s best performers.

Despite going down in the end, new Berwick coach Andrew Williams has plenty of positives to draw on as the Wickers prepare for their trip to Noble Park on Saturday 26 April.

Doncaster East hit the road on the same day to take on Vermont.

In other games this week, Vermont came from 19 points behind at three-quarter time to score an impressive 15.8(98) to 12.16(88) victory over newly-promoted Mitcham.

In front of a huge crowd at Walker Park, the Tigers took it to Vermont for three quarters before the Eagles showed their class in the final term.

Former Melbourne forward Sam Weideman proved the difference between the two teams in the end, slamming home seven goals in a match-winning display in front of the big sticks.

Star Eagle Lachie Johns and Matt Willcocks were also important for the eagles, while Lucas Marro played a lone hand up forward with five goals for Mitcham.

And East Ringwood has made a statement on the opening day of the season, belting South Croydon 22.11(143) to 5.10(40) at East Ringwood.

Josh Fox kicked five, and Jamie Bennell and Riley Weatherhill three each for the winners, while Josh Tovey and Mitch Keedle were influential figures around the ground.

EASTERN PREMIER SUMMARY

Results R1: Rowville 17.20(120) def Noble Park 8.8(56), Doncaster East 17.11(113) def Berwick 12.8(80), East Ringwood 22.11(143) def South Croydon 5.10(40), Mitcham 12.16(88) def by Vermont 15.8(98). Still to Play: Blackburn v Balwyn (Good Friday).

Ladder: East Ringwood, Rowville, Doncaster East, Vermont, Mitcham, Berwick, Noble Park, South Croydon, Balwyn, Blackburn.

Fixture R2: (Friday 25 April) South Croydon v Blackburn, East Ringwood v Mitcham. (Saturday 26 April) Vermont v Doncaster East, Balwyn v Rowville, Noble Park v Berwick.