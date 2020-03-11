Toni Childs brings hits to The Drum

By Danielle Kutchel

After an incredibly well-received 55 date national tour in 2019, legendary singer-songwriter Toni Childs is returning for a further run of shows on her Retrospective Tour – and this time, she’s coming to Dandenong.

Ms Childs will be touring regional New South Wales and Victoria throughout March and April 2020, and will perform at the Drum Theatre on Wednesday 18 March.

The special two hour performance will celebrate Ms Child’s vast catalogue of music, including hits from her critically-acclaimed debut album Union and other favourites from across her 30-year career.

Fans will also be treated to new music from her upcoming albums It’s All a Beautiful Noise, due out in 2021, and Citizens of the Planet, due out in 2025.

Ms Childs said she was excited to bring the tour to her Dandenong fans.

“I wanted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of my first album, Union, and 30 years of making music and take Retrospective out on the road.

“I feel it’s important to invest in regional areas of Australia that don’t normally get the love,” she said.

She is also planning a special series of tours for her forthcoming albums, which will feature 3D mapping animated shows in an “injection of positivity and possibility”.

They’re traits she believes the world needs now more than ever – “acts of beauty defiantly, to counter the negativity and fear of this decade that are getting us out of sorts.”

After 30 years in the industry, Ms Childs says she still loves to perform and can’t wait to get out on stage and connect with her fans.

“It’s connecting with people; it’s an intimate act, in some ways it’s like making love together.

“We’re generating this beautiful, real, authentic release of music.”

She said the shows will have the “original vibe” of her old albums thanks to the use of the original backing tracks.

“I want people to feel like they’re listening to a live record, taking all the things I’ve learned through my career and delivering it in a way that will make people feel like they have had one of the most beautiful experiences live,” Ms Childs said.

To book tickets, visit www.drumtheatre.com.au

Star News Group has a double pass to give away to Toni Child’ Retrospective Dandenong show. To enter, visit starcommunity.com.au/competitions