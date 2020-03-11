Hitchener brings the smiles

By Danielle Kutchel

Star-struck students had the chance to meet media royalty at Emerson School when Peter Hitchener came to visit the school’s young leaders.

On Wednesday 4 March, the legendary newsreader visited the school to present its new crop of school captains with their badges at the Investiture Ceremony.

Mr Hitchener then hung around for a morning tea and a chat with students, talking to them about what their leadership role in the school meant and encouraging them in their endeavours.

Each year, Emerson School invites a famous face to the Investiture Ceremony, and it’s not the first time Mr Hitchener has made an appearance.

Waleed Aly, Luke Ball and others have also been present over the years.

Assistant principal Sam Silverwood said seeing Mr Hitchener was a real treat for students, teachers and parents alike.

“The smiles on the faces of the kids getting badges were something special.

“Kids love to see someone that they look up to, and with Peter, they often see him on TV so it’s quite surreal.

“He’s always incredibly positive … and he spoke really genuinely with students,” he said.