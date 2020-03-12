Fire danger period ends

The fire danger period will finish at 1am on Monday, 16 March in the city of Greater Dandenong and other local government areas in CFA District 8.

District 8 operations manager Jamie Hansen emphasised that although the fire danger period is coming to an end in some areas, it is important to remain vigilant.

Mr Hansen stated that fire restrictions are still in force until 1am on 16 March and that a zero tolerance policy will continue to be enforced for those people responsible for illegal fires.

“Residents that wish to conduct burn-offs on their private properties need to follow some basic rules; register your burn-offs first and foremost, check weather conditions and monitor the wind, and follow local council laws and regulations,” he said.

Mr Hansen also highlighted the need for landowners to openly communicate with authorities and neighbours.

Landowners can register their burn-off with the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) by calling 1800 668 511 or emailing burnoffs@esta.vic.gov.au

“As well as registering your burn-offs with ESTA, you need to alert your neighbours to the fact that they may see smoke on the set dates,” he said.

“CFA crews have been extremely busy this fire season and would like to avoid having to respond to false alarms because people are not registering their burn-offs.

“By registering your burn-off, when somebody reports that they’ve spotted smoke, the incident will be cross-checked with the burn-off register and prevent a CFA crew from having to respond to a false alarm that takes them away from family, friends, work and other potential emergencies.”

Whether registering a burn-off by phone or email, people should be prepared to give some basic information including location, date, expected start and finish times, estimated size, and what they intend to burn.

“The burn-off line is very easy to use – the operators are friendly, and prompt you by asking the key questions,” Mr Hansen said.

“When conducting burn-offs, remain alert and always have resources on hand to extinguish the fire.”