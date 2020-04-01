Tower of strength

-

Noble Park’s enduring community spirit is being depicted in a public mural.

The streetscape artwork Roots depicts a mighty River Red Gum’s root system sprawling through the suburb.

Artist Hayden Dewar was inspired by the changing population that calls Noble Park home as well as the tree that’s so synonymous with the area.

The painting is on the corner of Ian Street and Mons Parade, opening out to the new connection to the railway station.

Roots is part of City of Greater Dandenong’s temporary art program Transformed. More than 30 artworks have been installed in the council’s activity centres since 2006.

“These temporary art works in our activity centres assist us in creating friendly pedestrian environments and add colour and vibrancy to our streetscapes,” mayor Jim Memeti said.