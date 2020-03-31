Nine cases of virus remain in Dandenong

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greater Dandenong has remained steady at nine cases – however Victoria’s tally now stands at 917, an increase of 96 from Monday 30 March.

According to the state’s health department’s latest data revealed four people have died in Victoria, with many more in hospital or self-isolating at home.

In nearby local government areas, 28 cases of the virus had been confirmed in Casey – an increase of two from 30 March while Cardinia remained at seven cases, new data from the Department of Health and Human Services revealed.

The breakdown of cases also showed Stonnington local government area had risen to 76 confirmed cases – the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state – which included suburbs such as Toorak and South Yarra.

The total number of cases includes 501 men and 413 women. Four cases in pre-school aged children were notified yesterday, with three cases in children aged under one year and a one-year-old.

Under restrictions agreed by National Cabinet, gatherings of more than two people are now banned, except for members of your immediate household and for work or education purposes.

There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.