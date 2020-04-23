Knitted in isolation

-

Nests of woolly chooks have brought smiles to the faces of Dandenong Hospital nurses.

A Dandenong craft group Crafty Connections knitted the clucky Easter hampers as part of a productive social isolation project during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Due to the pandemic, the cute chooks went into quarantine for a week before being gratefully received by the nurses.

The all-abilities support craft group has stayed connected through chats and photos, and working on group projects from home.

A Wellsprings for Women spokesperson said the “vibrant and often hilariously noisy” group had been missing their weekly catch-ups at the community centre.

“They are a very community minded group and are always busy making things to be auctioned for charity or to be donated to the latest cause.

“They made cooling neck ties for the firefighters over summer.”