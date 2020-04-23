‘Call-and-collect’ comes to Market

-

A call-and-collect service will be introduced at Dandenong Market in response to coronavirus concerns.

A trial of the service starts on Friday 1 May, enabling customers to pre-order from multiple traders and pick up their order in a priority queue.

Dandenong Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs said the “fast, fresh and free” service was part of adapting to “our customers’ needs for the times we live in.”

“Our customers have been asking for it and the response from our traders so far has been overwhelmingly positive.”

As an ‘essential service’, Dandenong Markets fresh produce section of meat, fish, deli, bakery, fruit and vegies remains open.

Customers phone or email their order through to their favourite trader on Wednesday or Thursday, pre-pay over the phone, then head to a priority queue to pick it up anytime on Friday.

Details: dandenongmarket.com.au/news/call-and-collect