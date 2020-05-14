Driver crashes into shopfront

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A driver has crashed into the front window of an empty shop in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong.

The 57-year-old Cranbourne West driver is believed to have lost control of their vehicle when they mistook the accelerator for the brake, police say.

Police, fire and ambulance officers responded to the crash near the corner of Scott Street just before 10am on Thursday 14 May.

No one was injured or trapped during the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.