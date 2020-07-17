Teacher bailed on child-porn charges

-

A former teacher who worked at several South East schools has been charged with producing child abuse material.

Timothy Patrick Cordova, 25, of Rowville, was arrested six days after his home was raided and electronic devices seized by Victoria Police detectives on 26 June.

Cordova appeared at a bail hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.

He was charged with offences such as using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, to produce child abuse material and to cause the transmission of child abuse material to himself.

He was also charged with possessing child abuse material.

Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team (JACET) detectives allege that victims have been identified from three schools in the South East.

Cordova was bailed on conditions to appear at a committal mention hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.