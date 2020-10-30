Bazaar crowds return

-

Crowds bustled back into the re-opened Dandenong Market’s Bazaar on Friday 30 October.

For months, about 130 traders – including florists, newsagent, key cutter, pet food seller, tool and garden suppliers – had closed their stalls due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It left the market running with only its fresh food stalls, delis, pantry goods and bakeries open, as well as eateries for take-aways.

As of Wednesday 28 October, dining and retail restrictions eased after Melbourne’s Covid cases dropped to zero in consecutive days.

General manager Jennifer Hibbs said opening up for all 200 traders was an “important step on our road to recovery”.

“Rest assured that the health and safety of our Market community – our traders, customers, contractors and our staff – remains of paramount importance to us.

“We take great pride in upholding the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene at the Market and we’re confident that we can continue to provide a truly safe environment for everyone coming to the Market.”

Online deliveries are also available from select traders.