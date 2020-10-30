Park’s open for leisure

-

Dandenong Park’s redevelopment has come to fruition.

Under its historic trees, the park has been transformed with an illuminated Dandenong sign, a new Stan Prior Stage, new toilets, extra seating and barbecues, outdoor gym, table tennis table, basketball and futsal courts and playground.

The three-stage re-creation comes 13 years after the park’s masterplan was unveiled.

Dandenong Ward candidate and likely councillor-elect Jim Memeti said the new-look area was proving a drawcard as the Covid lockdown eases.

He hoped that the park would once again host Carols by Candlelight in December, as well as a council-led carols event in Springvale for the first time.

Carols had been moved to the more confined Harmony Square during the park’s redevelopment.

“I recommend it goes back to Dandenong Park. It can fit more people. You can bring a picnic basket and sit on the grass.”

The park includes a shared pathway, extra tree planting as well as heritage markers for the former bowls club, kindergarten, centenary gates and croquet club.