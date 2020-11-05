Santa photos go virtual

-

Christmas traditions will have a Covid-safe theme this year at Armada Dandenong Plaza.

Children can get photos with Santa – well, at least a virtual Santa in his workshop from 19 December.

Centre manager Mr. Mark Tannahill said the Santa experience would be a “real novelty for children as they mingle with Santa at home in the North Pole”.

“We look forward to seeing everyone’s virtual Santa photos on social media as we celebrate Christmas 2020 together.”

The annual letters to Santa can still be dropped off in a special mailbox at the centre. Extended shopping hours will start from 14 December.

The shopping centre is also holding a competition for a barbecue party prize pack worth $500.

Details: armadadandenongplaza.com.au