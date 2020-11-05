Armed robbers on the run

-

Police have released images to help identify three armed robbers who held up a pair of teenagers in Endeavour Hills.

The offenders approached the teens on Hallam North Road near Thomas Mitchell Drive on Sunday 27 September about 6.45pm, Casey CIU detectives say.

Police believe one of the men produced a hammer and demanded the victims hand over a Bluetooth speaker and a bike.

The men fled on foot with the goods on Thomas Mitchell Drive.

The victims were physically unharmed.

Police released images of people and a car as well as a photofit of a man they believe can assist the investigation.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au