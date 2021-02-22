Boom time for bike riding

-

Numbers are expected to go a higher gear for the upcoming National Ride2School Day due to Victorians’ changing lockdown routines.

Students at St Gerard’s Primary School will join an estimated 350,000-plus students across Australia who will ride, scoot, skate or walk to school on Friday 19 March.

“National Ride2School Day is the perfect opportunity to kick-start new healthy habits and promote the many benefits of active travel,” a St Gerard’s Primary spokesperson said.

“We encourage all students and their families to leave the car at home and give riding, walking, scooting or skating to school a go.”

A VicHealth survey found that many families left the car at home during 2020’s Covid lockdown.

One in four Victorian households reported children riding and walking more often in the past 12 months.

Bicycle Network public affairs general manager Anthea Hargreaves said Ride2School helps “break down the barriers to active travel”.

Schools in the program report double the national average of students who ride, walk, scoot and skate to school.

“Riding to school is free and fun and can also help students perform better in the classroom.”

Primary and secondary schools that register for the free event receive a resources pack including posters, promo material, stickers and a count sheet to tally rider numbers.

Schools will also fundraise for World Bicycle Relief to send Buffalo bicycles to villages in Africa.

Registrations are open at ride2school.com.au