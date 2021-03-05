Open for understanding

-

Mosques in Dandenong, Dandenong South and Noble Park will open their “doors and hearts” to visitors on Sunday 15 Marc.

The Islamic Council of Victoria initiative launched in 2017 to help break down misconceptions about Islam.

This year, 28 mosques and Islamic centres will take part including the Albanian Islamic Centre of Dandenong, Bosnia Herzegovnia Islamic Society in Noble Park and Emir Sultan Mosque Dandenong.

Visitors of “any race, belief and gender” are invited to take part in guided tours, try on a hijab, get a henna tattoo, have a sausage and have meaningful talks on Muslim beliefs.

ICV president Mohamed Mohideen said the project aims to strengthen community spirit and build better relationships with neighbours.

The date coincides with the one-year anniversary of the terror attacks at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Fifty-one people were killed, 49 injured in the shootings.

“Last year, the ICV and Mosque communities received an influx of calls about whether we were still prepared to open our doors and hearts just days after such a tragedy… we were and will always be,” Mr Mohideen said.

“We were graciously inundated with visitors coming into our Mosques to stand in solidarity with us, bringing us gifts, warm embraces and tears – we thank you all wholeheartedly.

“In Islam we are encouraged to respond to anger with kindness, fear with love and we know that being proactive is more powerful than being reactive.

“Come in and share in our cultural heritage, celebrating what is means to be truly Australian.”

The open day is between 10am-4pm on Sunday 15 March.