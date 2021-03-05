Anzac Day services return

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Anzac Day services have been confirmed at the Dandenong and Cranbourne RSL clubs on 26 April.

Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL president John Wells said members were “unanimous” that Anzac Day services would not be cancelled for the second successive year due to Covid restrictions.

“We can’t just do nothing on Anzac Day two years in a row,” Mr Wells said.

“It’s too culturally important.

“Our members are unanimous that we have to do something.”

The day’s events will however be more low-key than traditionally – with just RSL members formally invited. Two-up events and the gunfire breakfast won’t be held.

The Anzac march to the Pillars of Freedom was “almost certainly” not going ahead. There were however hopes that a dawn service at 6am would be held at the memorial.

The main service at 11am will be held outside the Dandenong RSL on Clow Street, rather than the Pillars.

Likewise, Cranbourne RSL will hold a main service at 11am at its premises, not at the main street’s memorial.

There will not be a dawn service at Cranbourne, nor a service at Endeavour Hills this year, Mr Wells said.

He expected a Vietnamese memorial event will take place at Dandenong RSL about mid-morning on 26 April.