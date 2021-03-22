Harmony in many clothes

-

National costumes were on proud parade at St Anthony’s Primary School and Southern Cross Primary School for Harmony Week celebrations on Friday 19 March.

Under the theme of ‘Everybody Belongs’, the week celebrates multiculturalism in Australia.

It included United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on 21 March.

Armada Dandenong Plaza hosted a week of events including a Harmony Tree display by Dandenong Primary students, Coffee with a Cop, a roaming Kung Fu Panda and a My Island Home craft station.