Mind for success

By Ursula Aruma of Sri Sathya Sai International Organisation of Australia and PNG

Until thought is linked with purpose there is no intelligent accomplishment.

With the majority, the bark of thought is allowed to “drift” aimlessly.

Such drifting must not continue for those who want to steer clear of catastrophe and destruction.

They who have no central purpose in life fall easy prey to worries, fears, troubles, and self-pitying. All are indications of weakness, which lead to failure, unhappiness, and loss.

Concentration will enable one, whoever they are, whatever the activity they are engaged in, to finish it much better than otherwise.

Whether in material assignments, or in ordinary day-to-day work or in spiritual effort, concentration of mental energies is a must, if success is to be achieved.

It is the key that can open the treasure-chest of wisdom.

A person should steadily focus their thought forces upon the object which they have set before them.

They should devote themselves to its attainment, not allowing their thoughts to wander away into fancies, longings, and imaginings.

This is the royal road to self-control and true concentration of thought.

Even if they fail again and again to accomplish their purpose (as they necessarily must until weakness is overcome), the strength of character gained will be the measure of their true success.

And this will form a new starting point for future power and triumph.

Concentration is essential for all.

It is needed not only for meditation, but even for worldly affairs and ordinary living.

Whatever be the task one is engaged in, if one does it with concentration, one will develop both self-confidence and self-respect.

Concentrated attention must be employed to keep the mind attached only to good promptings. Success or failure in the good task depends upon one-pointedness.

One-pointedness will increase power and skill.

It is acquired by concentration.

From this, a person should develop interest in meditation.

Of course, one may yearn to hear music and derive joy therefrom; or see the bodies of near relatives who have died and derive sorrow therefrom!

Yearning may thus have pleasant or even unpleasant consequences.

Yearning must have the strength to inspire endeavour.

When yearning is weak, endeavour declines; when one is strong the other too is active.

Meditation gives concentration and success in all tasks.

I pray that as a community we will unite together for the upliftment of all people and find hope as we try these simple recommendations.