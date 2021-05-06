Clothes dryer sparks home fire

-

CFA has warned on the potential of laundry fires after a clothes dryer ignited a home fire in Bangholme on Sunday 2 May.

Two crews from Carrum Downs CFA as well as FRV firefighters were called out to the small lodge property about 7.30pm.

They contained the blaze to the home’s laundry and removed the dryer from the house. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, the CFA stated.

Carrum Downs brigade captain Terry Larkin said the occupant safely fled from the scene.

“Thankfully, they shut the door of the laundry room, which assisted crews in containing the fire to the one room, making it more difficult for the fire to travel through rest of the house.”

The CFA stated it was important for residents to maintain their laundry electrical appliances and to safely store chemicals to prevent fires, burns and chemical accidents.

Other safety tips are:

• Keep electrical appliances and cords away from water.

• Always let the clothes dryer complete its cool-down cycle before stopping.

• Clean the lint filter after each use.

• Don’t use a clothes dryer without a lint filter or with a lint filter that is loose or damaged.

• Clean the back of the dryer regularly to prevent a build-up of lint.

• Turn your clothes dryer off when you are not home or sleeping.

• Make sure that the clothes dryer has adequate ventilation to prevent overheating.