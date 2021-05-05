Lotto winner’s ‘life changer’

-

A lotto ticket-winner in Dandenong can now fulfill his dreams of buying a house and taking his family to Disneyland.

He said his family erupted into screams and teers after he won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1531 on Tuesday 4 May.

“You never actually think something like this will happen.

“I was in complete disbelief. I checked my online account so many times and I looked up the winning numbers on (The Lott) website, as well.

“I had to get my family to check it as well and they all started screaming and crying when they realised it was a $200,000 win.

“We sat on the couch for ages, just staring at the win on my phone.”

The man – who wishes to remain anonymous – said he would make good use of the windfall.

“Life is going to be really, really great.

“This will be a house deposit. It changes everything for me.

“I also want to take my family to Disneyland when we can travel again, as that’s always something we’ve dreamt of doing.”

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $8.93 million for draw 1532, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $4.79 million for draw 10459.