Shia vision launched

-

The vision for a community centre for Shia Hazara communities was launched at an Eid al-Fitr celebration at Noble Park North on 15 May.

Alamdar Society of Victoria organised the dinner with stalls of clothing, jewellery and shoe mending as well as childrens’ activities at Jan Wilson Centre.

Guests included Federal Assistant Minister of Multicultural Affairs, Jason Wood, as well as State MP Tien Kieu and Greater Dandenong councillors Lana Formoso and Jim Memeti.

Shia scholar Dr Sheikh Latif and Ethnic Communities Council of the South East chair Sam Afra also attended.

Founder Saied Rezawi said the Alamdar society would create religious education programs for children as well as a community centre for the Afghan and Pakistan Shia communities.

“The aim of this organisation is to create educational programs for a better future for kids and families in Australia.

“The event was very successful. A huge amount of Muslim communities attended.”