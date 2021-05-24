Jobseeker proves ‘Mr Wright’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

There are employment vacancies aplenty – but not so for jobseekers with disabilities, says a WISE Employment case manager.

Souzan Asfour says despite a worker shortage, it was still hard to place her disabled clients.

Many bosses assume that her clients can’t safely work at a manufacturing environment. They can’t work with “big machines”, can’t work on forklifts.

“I don’t think they’re prejudiced. But employers usually have a choice and they choose people who they perceive are without baggage or issues.

“We promote our clients – that they do have the skills. And they’re the ones that really want to work.”

Employers like Dandenong South-based Hume Doors and Timber play a critical role.

For 17 years, Hume has employed hundreds of WISE clients with disabilities.

One of them is Troy Wright, who has flourished since joining the manufacturer 12 months ago.

Indeed, Mr Wright proved to be ‘Mr Right’.

The 45-year-old broke down and cried when he finally landed a job, Ms Asfour said.

“I can’t believe the change in him from when we first placed him.

“He’s an awesome worker and just wants to fit in and have a sense of belonging.”

From the outset, WISE sat down with Mr Wright and Hume to discuss a support plan on his needs and how he struggles working in large groups, reading emotions and intentions.

He started in warehouse stock-picking and successfully branched into three other facets of Hume’s operation, such as the assembly and installation of doors.

There are plenty of other success stories at Hume. Clients that have been promoted as managers, supervisors and accountants.

One of the keys was that WISE – a not-for-profit disability employment provider – had support services on hand.

They’ll upskill a client by helping them get a forklift license or other training.

Ms Asfour and her colleagues will also routinely check up on her client’s wellbeing and liaise with bosses if required.

“The advantage with our clients is that employers know who they’re getting. Rather than putting an ad in the paper and getting someone they don’t know.

“Employers have to be patient, tolerant and support the candidate to excel in their job.”

Hume operations manager Paul Harding says he’s employed hundreds from WISE since being convinced to “give them a try” 17 years ago.

All he asks for are workers with the right attitude and who don’t create a safety issue.

In Mr Wright’s case, he proved to have the right attitude – “head down, bum up” and turning up to work every day.

“We’d say to other employers to keep an open mind. You might get a better quality worker out of it.”