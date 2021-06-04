Playgrounds open amid shutdown

-

There’s still a ready outlet for exercise despite the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

Outdoor playgrounds, including Tatterson Park’s insect themed area, outdoor exercise equipment and skate parks in Greater Dandenong remain open.

From 28 May, the council’s customer service centres, its NPAC and Dandenong Oasis pools, art galleries, libraries and Drum Theatre were closed.

Its parks’ barbecues and rotundas, halls and meeting rooms are also shut.

For the latest information, go to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/COVIDnews