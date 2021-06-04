Rowing program afloat

-

St John’s Regional College in Dandenong is sticking its oar into its first-ever rowing program.

Six indoor rowing machines have been delivered, thanks to a Rowing Australia grant.

Olympic silver medalist Sue Chapman Popa also donated four double sculls for the fledgling program.

Year 9 coordinator Mario Laing said many students hadn’t heard of the sport, which was traditionally offered at “elite” schools in Australia.

“Rowing is the ultimate team sport.

“It builds focus and requires great commitment and determination.”

Students will use the indoor-rowing machines to refine their techniques.

And will be rising early for training before school to build their endurance and skills.

The regime helps students in their studies. It involves “high levels of organization” and “naturally develops focus and improved memory”.

The college plans to compete in the Australian Indoor Rowing Championships in October.

It will also train a team of four boys and four girls at the National Water Sports Complex in Bangholme to compete in regattas and state championships.

The college is seeking business sponsors for a rowing trailer in order to attend competitions.

To help, contact the school on 8793 2000.