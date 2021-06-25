Libraries, art venues re-open

-

Greater Dandenong libraries have re-opened under eased Covid restrictions from Friday 25 June.

Density limits will however apply in the libraries as well as at the re-opened Drum Theatre.

On 29 June, Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre will also open its doors with two new exhibitions Invisibility and Gone To Carolina In My Mind.

Masks and visitor check-ins are required in the venues.

Under the eased Covid restrictions, up to 15 people can visit your home a day. Hospital and care-facility patients can have up to two visitors at a time and five a day.

Up to 300 people can attend weddings and funerals, as well as indoor recreational spaces, bars and restaurants – subject to density limits.

Community sport with spectators will resume.