Design prizes for Springvale hub

Springvale Community Hub’s sweeping curves and landscape has been dually awarded at the 2021 Victorian Architectural Awards.

At the event on 18 June, the project received the William Wardell Award for Public Architecture as well as an urban design award.

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said the council had made a commitment to create a safe and accessible space for daytime, nights and weekends.

“The precinct was designed with lots of exit points, CCTV, and an emphasis on good

lighting.

“We also minimised places where people can hide, including ensuring plants won’t impede views of patrons by selecting trees with high trunk lines.

“Bright and far reaching lighting on our paths and projected through the big screen means walking through the area is safe at all times.”

Since opening in 2020, the hub had attracted 120,000 visitors.