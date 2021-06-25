Five charged with Ranges car thefts

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two Dandenong men, a Clayton man, a Pakenham girl and an Officer woman have been charged with alleged car thefts in the storm-afflicted disaster zone in the Dandenong Ranges.

Police say they observed a stolen black Mazda and silver Isuzu D-MAX parked on Observatory Road in Mt Dandenong about 9.35am on 25 June.

A male was arrested at the scene while a second male and two females allegedly fled on foot down a walking track.

They were also arrested a short time later.

A 34-year-old Dandenong man was arrested in Bayswater.

He was charged with car theft, aggravated exposure of risk to an emergency services worker by driver, drug possession, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and offending while on bail.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 16 September for a committal mention hearing.

A 23-year-old Dandenong man was remanded on charges of aggravated burglary, three counts of car theft, possessing a firearm, disqualified driving and offending while on bail.

He was expected to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 June.

A 29-year-old Clayton man was charged with aggravated burglary, attempted robbery, four counts of car theft, offending on bail, drug possession and other offences.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 25 June.

A 22-year-old woman from Officer was remanded with aggravated burglary, three counts of car theft, careless driving, breaching bail, possessing a firearm, ammunition, cannabis and heroin and other offences.

She was set to appear at Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on 25 June.

A 17-year-old Pakenham girl was charged with theft of motor vehicle and obtaining property by deception.

She will appear at a children’s court at a later date.