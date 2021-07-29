Every day happiness

Imam Ismet Purdic and Sabina Z. Purdic of Bosnia-Herzegovina Mosque, Noble Park

I am writing this message for you because I am happy, and I believe you are too.

Happiness is always with us, now in the time of pandemic and lockdown we all feel it.

So, we were happy yesterday, and we have no reason to be sad today.

In every day and moment of our life, happiness is around us and know that there are a thousand reasons and paths to happiness.

In all this, it is very important how we look at things and at what is happening.

No need to curse the darkness, just wait for the morning and enjoy the sunlight.

Lockdown has definitely changed our lives, but ask yourself: have we really lived life in the best way before?

There is always something that can be changed and made better.

Let’s do so in lockdown and after it, and especially with the fact that everything has a beginning and its end.

Happiness is the only and alone thing we carry with us throughout life and even after death. How can that be?

If we fill life with good things of love, kindness, attention, respect for others, helping those in need, improving the environment, sharing grace, humanity, solidarity . . . then we will always be happy and we will have reason to wait for the light of day in the darkness of night.

To laugh and give someone a smile, a nice word, support and to share happiness. In return, others will give it to us.

Isn’t life really a mutual sharing of good, love, grace . . .

If we look at life that way, the voices around us don’t matter.

I enjoy the murmur of the river as well as the songs of birds.

I like to watch flowers on a sunny day as well as to watch stars in the sky.

Look around you, you will see people. Your mission is to be happy, and help people be happy, so happiness will live in your house.

It means that happiness will wake up with you every morning: happiness is the good smell of morning coffee, the nice taste of afternoon tea, the warm voice from another side of the phoneline, the bright face of a visitor at your door.

Happiness is me and you, so enjoy happiness.

Lockdown is just one night that passes, and tomorrow is a sunny and beautiful day, a day of happiness and joy.