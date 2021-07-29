Public say on pool design

-

An online survey has been launched for the public to have their say on the design of Dandenong’s new aquatic centre.

The $60 million-plus facility will replace the 40-year-old Dandenong Oasis. It will be built south of the existing Oasis in Mills Reserve in 2023.

The new Dandenong Aquatic and Wellbeing Centre will have a greater focus on allied health, passive activity, education, fitness and wellness.

It includes a 50-metre pool, two warm water pools, a learn-to-swim pool, leisure pool/water play, spa, sauna and steam room, gym, group fitness rooms, allied health consulting suites, meeting rooms, creche and cafe.

The online survey asks for community opinion on how to make the centre welcoming and accessible to all ages, abilities and cultural backgrounds.

The survey asks what allied health services you’d use, such as a GP, nutritionist, physiotherapist or counsellor.

It also seeks the features that would attract people to the warm water pool, gym and fitness rooms, main pool hall and the outdoor recreational area.

Respondants are asked about ideal noise and lighting levels, accessibility needs, the need for social areas and seating, and the proximity to the café and changerooms.

Greater Dandenong City Council Mayor, Angela Long said the new centre will include both traditional aquatic and leisure facilities, plus a range of features designed to encourage less active people to enjoy the facility.

“The proposed inclusion of two warm water pools is one example of how the new centre will cater for a broad cross section of the community, including those seeking gentle exercise, rehabilitation / hydrotherapy, relaxation or just wanting to socialise with friends,” Cr Long said.

To take the survey, go to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/community-engagement/dandenongs-new-aquatic-and-wellbeing-centre-consultation-dandenong-oasis

The survey is open until Sunday 15 August.