Friends rally for charity

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Four life-long friends from Dandenong South have teamed to raise a stunning $38,000-plus for charity.

Zimyet Sabedinovski, Sally Maliku, Mary Memeti and Satlija Lumani staged the National Breast Cancer Foundation fundraiser in tribute to close family and friends struck by breast cancer.

“We have had some loved ones who passed away so young,” Ms Sabedinovski said.

“It was very heartbreaking and touched our hearts. So we met up and said this is the time we need to do something for our community.”

The four, who had grown up through school together, got to work under a group moniker South East Albanian Ladies.

Joined by an army of volunteers, they sold tickets and planned a sit-down dinner and raffle at Alencia function centre in Dandenong.

They were overwhelmed by the community response. Despite the hindrance of Covid-19, 150 donors supported the cause and $38,935 was raised.

Fortunately the sold-out event on Thursday 15 July was staged the night before Victoria plunged into Covid lockdown.

Special guest speaker on the night was surgeon Anannya Chakrabarti, who spoke of how to detect breast cancer and the tell-tale changes to look for.

Heartened by the success of their debut charity event, the four friends are determined to make it an even bigger annual fixture, Ms Sabedinovski said.

“We just want to make people aware of breast cancer and get tested. It’s something that has touched nearly everyone.

“It’s great to see what we can achieve when we all come together.”

Details: www.instagram.com/nbcf_ladiesnight