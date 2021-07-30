Merger’s story retold

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A new book tells not only of the fractious birth of City of Greater Dandenong but also of the community’s heart.

Author Martin Curtis’s 25-year history of the city is captured in a council-commissioned book City of Opportunity: The Making of the City of Greater Dandenong.

In 1994, the merger of the cities of Springvale and Dandenong along with parts of Cranbourne and Berwick shires was part of the Kennett state government’s mass amalgamation of local councils.

Curtis tells of the shock from Dandenong leaders when the entity’s initial new name was proposed – City of Heatherton.

And how Dandenong councillor Frank Holohan fronted Premier Kennett directly to reinstate the Dandenong name.

The book also lays bare the rivalries alive between the former cities of Dandenong and Springvale.

But beyond the tensions, Mr Curtis shows there is much to be proud of in the community. His skilfully crafted introduction gives a vivid snapshot of the community’s history and cultural riches.

The rest of the book elaborates on a strong community spirit.

The concept for the book was recommended by the council’s Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee.

Committee chair and sixth-generation Greater Dandenong local Christine Keys said “to collect, preserve and make available to the general public the history of this city is very important.”

Of the merger, she said “a lot of good people put in a lot of time” to make City of Greater Dandenong work.

They overcame the tensions between the city’s Dandenong councillors and the younger Springvale crop.

“The Springvale councillors had started a community program so they had been looking at what the community needs and how to supply them,” Ms Keys said.

“While the City of Dandenong was an older generation and they just wanted to keep things as they were – more in the lines of rates and rubbish.”

The Springvale philosophy prevailed. As the book shows, the council has been active in many aspects of the community, Ms Keys says.

There were moves to put the former cities on equal footing, such as alternating council meetings between Springvale and Dandenong until recently.

The council’s administration was based in Springvale until it shifted into the new Dandenong Civic Centre.

And since then, Springvale Community Hub has been built “which would be the envy of people in Dandenong”.

“I think the council do their very best to ensure money is spent in all parts of Greater Dandenong,” Ms Keys said.

She agreed with the push to keep the Dandenong name – which dated back to the 1830s and was synonymous as a major town, hub and gateway to Gippsland.

“I could see why they needed it as a name either than Springvale or Dandenong. Heatherton was dead centre of the shire.

“But it would have been very disappointing to have Dandenong disappear.”

Mayor Angela Long, ahead of launching the book, said it showed the city had come a long way.

“We’ve become Australia’s most culturally diverse community, and a real city of opportunity.

“We would like to invite you to take a trip down memory lane and acknowledge the people who have made our city so vibrant and diverse.”

Proceeds from the sales will go to Dandenong and District and Springvale and District historical societies.

To purchase the book, contact the council’s Cultural Heritage team on culturalheritage@cgd.vic.gov.au or 8571 1000.