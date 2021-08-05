Dining value to a ‘tea’

-

Great value meal deals are on offer as Dandenong Armada Plaza welcomes international bubble-tea retailer Sharetea to its dining precinct.

The plaza has launched a campaign across its entertainment venues and 31 food retailers from 9-15 August.

Meal-deal discounts are available across a range of cuisines including halal burgers, vegan lunches, sushi, Pho soup or chicken parmigiana.

The campaign features a Facebook competition where up to five winners receive prize packs of a $100 Reading Cinemas voucher and Tunzafun tokens.

The recently-opened addition Sharetea has grown to 70-plus locations and 1000-plus stores worldwide since its inception in Taiwan in 1992.

Its bubble-teas include dairy-free options, smoothies, fruit-based options and milk teas.

The teas are grown on Taiwanese farms, with other ingredients sourced from Australia and Taiwan.

“Sharetea is a great addition to our multi-cultural and family-friendly dining precinct,” plaza retail manager Priska Budiman said.

“Our dining precinct offers great value and a diverse range of in-dining and takeaway options.”

Details: armadadandenongplaza.com.au or facebook.com/dandenongplazashopping