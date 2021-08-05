Lockdown back from 8pm

-

Victoria is back in lockdown for seven days from 8pm tonight.

Stay-at-home restrictions have been declared by Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer – including just the five reasons to leave home.

The shutdown is in response to eight new cases of the suspected Delta variant of Covid-19 including mystery cases being recorded in Melbourne’s west in the past 24 hours.

Victorians are allowed to leave home for food and supplies, two hours of daily exercise, care or caregiving, authorized work or education or to get vaccinated.

Shopping and exercise are restricted to within five kilometres of home. Exercise is limited to two people.

Face masks remain mandatory indoors and outdoors, except at home.

No private or public gatherings are permitted, with the exception of an intimate partner or nominated person.

Remote learning at schools resume, except for vulnerable children and children of vulnerable children.

Dandenong restaurant owner Minid Patel said he would have to throw out $3800 of food, bought and prepped for the just-cancelled weekend trade.

This is how each of the six lockdowns have impacted on his Honest Restaurant since April last year, he says.

“This one is the worst, coming in at 8pm tonight.

“It’s really frustrating. I’m not sure what we’ll do with all of this food.”

“No Victorian wants to be in this position,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“We know that the Delta variant moves faster than anything our public health experts have seen before – and we know what we need to do to drive it down once again.”