HOME 2022 open for artists

Emerging artists who have recently arrived in Australia as refugees or asylum seekers are being invited to take part in City of Greater Dandenong’s annual art exhibition HOME.

The group exhibition explores the experiences of refugees and people seeking asylum under the theme of ‘language, text and gesture’.

It is open to entrants nationally and internationally in diverse media, including painting, photography, installation and video works.

Two emerging artists from refugee or asylum seeker backgrounds will be chosen through an expression-of-interest process to create new works.

They will receive artist fees of $2000 as well as mentorships and residency opportunities.

The exhibition is expected to open in 2022 at Dandenong New Art – the provisional name for the council’s new contemporary-art gallery in Mason Street, Dandenong.

Expressions of interest are open until midnight on Monday 30 August 2021.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/arts-opportunities/home-2022-expression-interest