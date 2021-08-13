Leisure CEO appointed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong-born chief executive has been appointed for the company set to manage City of Greater Dandenong’s four leisure centres.

John Clark will start as CEO of South East Leisure Pty Ltd on 13 September.

From 1 July 2022, SEL will manage the council-owned facilities Dandenong Oasis (which is being redeveloped into Dandenong Aquatic and Wellbeing Centre), Noble Park Aquatic Centre, Springers Leisure Centre and Dandenong Stadium.

It will take over from current managers YMCA and Dandenong Basketball Association.

Meanwhile, Cr Lana Formoso has been appointed as the council’s non-voting representative on SEL’s board for 15 months.

“I’m very passionate about sport and wellbeing in our community and I look forward to representing councillors on (the SEL) board,” she said.

Mr Clark is manager of a similar entity Brimbank Leisure Centres, which oversees two facilities for Brimbank City Council.

In some synergy with the Oasis redevelopment, BLC is currently involved in the planning of a new St Albans Health and Wellbeing Hub due to open in 2022.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the inaugural CEO of South East Leisure”, Mr Clark said. “I have a real passion for community health and wellbeing and how aquatic, sport and leisure facilities can play a key role. This aligns very well with the purpose and direction of SEL.

“Having been born in Dandenong, I am also very excited to connect and engage with the local community and to improve leisure experiences and accessibility for all.”

SEL board chair Steven Wright – a former Richmond Football Club CEO – said Mr Clark’s experience would be invaluable.

“John comes into this position having previously been involved in the start-ups of two new aquatic facilities in Torquay and Cairns.

“During the selection process John demonstrated enormous enthusiasm and passion for the role which is an excellent fit for the values of this company.”

His experience will be invaluable as the company prepares to take over the management of these significant facilities from 1 July 2022”, he said.

In June, City of Greater Dandenong committed up to $2.1 million to establish SEL over its first year.

Its model was expected to produce the “most economic financial result for council”, according to a recent council report.

It will have a “strong focus on improving community well-being and participation in leisure activities”.

Community services director Martin Fidler said the South East Leisure option was chosen because the council didn’t have the expertise to manage the centres “in house”.

At the same time, the council had control to protect its “significant investment” in its assets, such as $6 million upgrade of NPAC and the $60 million Oasis redevelopment.

“The company model retains strong control and alignment with our unique community needs.”