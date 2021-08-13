Plan to boost biodiversity

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong needs to boost low canopy cover and habitat to protect its ecosystem, mayor Angela Long says.

With the launch of the council’s Biodiversity Action Plan, Cr Long said the community recognised that

“Residents want to ensure future generations are able to enjoy experiences in the great outdoors for many years to come.”

Cr Long said the area’s “unique” landscape featured “beautiful open spaces and parklands”.

“However, we have a very low canopy cover and more than 150 rare or threatened flora and fauna.

“We declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency last year, and this plan is one of the many initiatives to take action and ensure a better future for all.”

The plan will prioritise community education, support for environment groups, increasing and connecting habitats and improving control of weeds and pest animals.

It states the area’s “mosaic” of woodlands, grasslands, shrublands and freshwater vegetation has been extensively cleared since the 1850s for farms and houses.

Less than 5 per cent of native vegetation has been retained.

“This extensive clearing of land has led to high levels of habitat loss, habitat disturbance and habitat fragmentation,” the report states.

The major threats to biodiversity remain from “significant loss of canopy cover” from residential and commercial development.

The report lists pollution risks from industrial areas, waterway alterations, farming, weeds, pest animals, animal fatalities on roads, and climate change as other threats.

Significant remant vegetation remains at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Tirhatuan Park and Frank Pellicano Reserve, as well as tracts of river red gums in the South East Green Wedge.

They are home to animals such as possums, flying foxes, kookaburras, lorikeets, honeyeaters and robins.

The council area also neighbours significant habitat at Churchill National Park, Lysterfield Park, Braeside Park and Edithvale-Seaford Wetlands.

Greater Dandenong has 9.9 per cent tree canopy coverage in metro Melbourne – among the lowest in Melbourne.

The council has set a goal of increasing coverage to 15 per cent by 2028.

City planning director Jody Bosman told a 26 July council meeting that the council planned considerable tree plantings on council reserves, and a “potential” local law to protect large trees on private land to meet the goal.

The draft Biodiversity Action Plan is on view at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au