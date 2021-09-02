Remembering wrongs burden the mind

by Venerable Thammannagama ShanthaWimala from Dhamma Sarana Keysborough Temple

There is nothing so disobedient as an undisciplined mind, and there is nothing so obedient as a disciplined mind.

A disobedient mind may open a door to cultivate various type of harmful thoughts which lead to harmful activities to yourself and to others as well.

Those kind of harmful activities and thoughts disturb your peaceful mind.

Whereas the obedient mind opens a door to generate wholesome thoughts which lead someone to act compassionately and kindly.

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think.

When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.

All that we are is the result of what we have thought: it is founded on our thoughts and made up of our thoughts.

If a man speaks or acts with a good thought, happiness follows him like a shadow that never leaves him.

Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded.

In the sky, there is no distinction of east and west; people create distinctions out of their own minds and then believe them to be true.

Our life is shaped by our mind; we become what we think.

Suffering follows an evil thought as the wheels of a cart follow the oxen that draws it. Remembering a wrong is like carrying a burden on the mind.

So be kind and compassionate always for all sentient beings equally.

If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete. Thousands of candles can be lit from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

Hatred does not cease through hatred at any time. Hatred ceases through love. This is an unalterable law.

As rain falls equally on the just and the unjust, do not burden your heart with judgement but rain your kindness equally on all.

A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity.

If we fail to look after others when they need help, who will look after us?

Happiness comes when your work and words are of benefit to others.

Give, even if you only have a little.

Life is so very difficult. How can we be anything but kind?

We will develop and cultivate the liberation of mind by loving kindness, make it our vehicle, make it our basis, stabilize it, exercise ourselves in it, and fully perfect it.

Kindness should become the natural way of life, not the exception.