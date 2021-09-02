Car-chase ends at cop-shop

-

Two men have been charged after an allegedly stolen car chased by police for more than 90 minutes has pulled up outside Springvale police station.

Police say the white BMW hatchback was stolen from a property in Tramway Parade, Beaumaris about 8am on Wednesday 1 September.

About an hour later, police allegedly spotted the car being driven erratically on Nepean Highway, Brighton.

Police, with the help of the airwing helicopter, tracked the BMW across the South East including on Monash Freeway and Eastlink for about 105 minutes.

It ended when the car stopped outside Springvale police station at 10.45am.

The two occupants were arrested shortly afterwards, police say.

A 20-year-old Box Hill North man was charged by Whitehorse Vehicle Crime Team detectives with aggravated burglary, deception and theft of motor vehicle.

He was expected to appear at court on 1 September.

A 22-year-old Keysborough man has been charged with theft of motor vehicle.

He was bailed to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 12 January.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au