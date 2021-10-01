Looking back

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society

100 years ago

6 October 1921

Dandenong Police Court

R C Lee on Behalf of the Railways Commissioners v Joseph Hanniball

Special Checker Harris informed the Bench that he found defendant in a first-class carriage whilst holding a second-class ticket. Accused had given a good deal of trouble in connection with the case. Joseph Hanniball was fined 40/- and 12/6 costs.

50 years ago

4 October 1971

Lighting up

If Dandenong Chamber of Commerce and Industry has its way Dandenong will be all “lit up” for this year’s Dandenong Show. Business houses and offices in the central business area will be requested by the chamber to leave all lights inside and out burning on the three nights before the show on November 14 and 15. Chairman of the chamber’s decoration committee Mr Graham Beasley said the idea was based on what was done in Perth when the American astronauts were circling the earth. Mr Beasley said “We hope to have Dandenong lit up on Show Day and the three nights before. There will be a lot of people in the town for the show and it will give them a good chance to go window shopping and see entries in the window dressing competition being conducted in conjunction with the chamber and the show society.” To judge the response and the effect a trial run will be held on Wednesday October 13 when business houses and office will be asked to leave on all lighting form 8pm to 11pm.

20 years ago

1 October 2001

Former leaders blast councillors

Three former mayors have slammed the behaviour and conduct of some Greater Dandenong councillors at last week’s meeting. Former Dandenong mayors Frank Holohan, David Kelly and Greg Harris were at last Monday night’s meeting which was marred by bickering and interjections. The three former mayors, who have attended several meetings this year, said the councillors’ behaviour had “embarrassed” the city. Mr Holahan accused councillors of having their own “agendas”, adding that some had a lack of knowledge of council procedure, rules of debate and how to act in the chamber. Greg Harris, the first Mayor of the City of Greater Dandenong said “the breakdown that I’ve witnessed over a number of months has been more personality focused and ego led, much to the amusement and disappointment of the people in the gallery who see them (the councillors) bickering for their own personal gain”.

5 years ago

3 October 2016

Family violence crime rise

Greater Dandenong has the fifth highest crime rate in the state, the latest Crime Statistics Agency figures show. The police service area (PSA) registered a 19% jump in offences in the year to 30 June compared with the previous 12 months, from 17,414 to 20,728. The figures released on Thursday 29 September showed a 13.4% increase in crimes across the state. The increase per 100,000 people in Greater Dandenong was 16.6%, compared to 11.2% for Victoria.

