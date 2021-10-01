Vaccinations required for authorised workers

The State Government has announced mandatory vaccinations for authorised workers.

The announcement was made on Friday 1 October, as ongoing supply of the vaccines was confirmed.

According to the government, the public health team has advised that all workers – in Melbourne and regional Victoria – on the authorised worker list will require their first Covid-19 vaccine dose by Friday 15 October in order to continue working onsite.

They will need to be fully vaccinated by 26 November.

The authorised worker list can be found at https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/authorised-provider-and-authorised-worker-list

The 15 October deadline will not apply to workers who already have existing requirements under CHO directions – groups like construction, freight, healthcare, aged care and education will still have to comply with previous advice.

The announcement comes as the state recorded 1143 cases of Covid-19, ahead of a walk-up Moderna vaccine blitz across the south east from Monday 4 October to Sunday 10 October.

Sandown Racecourse Vaccination Centre, Dandenong Palm Plaza and St Francis Xavier College Officer Campus will participate in the blitz for those aged between 12-59.

Over the next week there are 13,000 first dose Pfizer appointments available and 8000 first dose Astra Zeneca appointments available through the state-run system.

Victorians can also book a vaccine appointment through their GP or pharmacist where many more appointments are available.

Victorian pharmacists are now also offering the Moderna vaccine, which is a safe and effective mRNA vaccine.

This vaccine is now also on offer at select state sites for anyone aged 12 to 59.

GPs and pharmacies are now providing both Pfizer and Moderna to all ages, including those above aged 59.

To book a vaccination through state-run centres – or to see links for how to book at your local GP or pharmacy – visit www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/vaccine