Halloween tradition builds

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Film-maker Nick Kozakis hopes Halloween celebrations in Australia reach the same “rich and magical” levels as the US.

Growing up in the early 1990’s, Kozakis was one of the few kids in Noble Park to dress up and roam as a ghost during the festive event.

“I grew up with US cinema. Halloween was one of my favourite films of all time.”

However, people struggled to tune into the ‘trick-or-treat’ concept.

Some households that he visited gave cash for him to buy his own candy.

Kosakis enjoys seeing more people embrace the event these days. Though he wishes it was even more lavish locally.

“It’s fun to see the creativity – that’s the most fun part about it.

“To see the make-up and costumes and how it opens up the community a bit more.”