By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police are investigating a reported suspicious package at Premier Daniel Andrews’ electorate office in Noble Park.

The building was evacuated as a precaution following the callout about 1.35pm on Wednesday 3 November.

Safety checks were being conducted, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“There is no threat to the community and no one has been injured.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

A Fire Rescue Victoria pumper and Hazmat appliance also attended.