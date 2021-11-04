Carols parked online

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong’s Christmas carols event is set to be staged online for the second consecutive year due to Covid disruptions.

The 74th annual tradition, this year dubbed Bringing Christmas Home, will be screened for one hour on Zoom on 10 December.

Denis Walter returns to host the event, joined by Aaron Lee from The Voice, acapella group Mixed Signals and local performers such as the Greater Dandenong Band, Vanessa Cox and Emerson School.

Community services director Martin Fidler encouraged viewers to “dress up in their best Christmas outfit and sing along to ‘bring Christmas home’ with us”.

The audience can also live interact with Santa, he said.

The council will also stage Christmas activities and workshops in December, including the Sneaky Elf Competition.

In the past, the carols event has been performed live in front of thousands by candlelight at Dandenong Park or Harmony Square in Dandenong.

Greater Dandenong Carols is on Friday 10 December, 7.30pm-8.30pm. It can be viewed at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/carols